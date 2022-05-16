Game Pass to nie jest, ale rozczarowania chyba nie ma. Oto lista gier w nowym PlayStation Plus
Sony odkrywa karty. Jeszcze nie wszystkie, ale o nowym PlayStation Plus wreszcie można powiedzieć coś więcej.
Najwyższa pora na taki obrót spraw, bo PlayStation Plus w nowej odsłonie zadebiutuje już w przyszłym miesiącu. Posiadacze konsol PlayStation mogą spodziewać się kilku wersji abonamentu - Essential, Extra i Premium. O oferowanych w ich ramach bonusach, a także o cenach pisaliśmy już wcześniej.
Warianty Extra i Premium dadzą dostęp do katalogu gier spod skrzydeł PlayStation Studios, ale i zewnętrznych partnerów. To wiedzieliśmy już wcześniej. Dziś zaprezentowano listę prezentującą zestawienie części tytułów, jakich można oczekiwać (ogólnie katalog będzie co jakiś czas zmieniany). W przeciwieństwie do Game Pass tutaj zabraknie dużych gier na premierę, ale całość zdaje się prezentować akceptowalnie. Chociaż sporo będzie zależeć od tego, kto jak rozbudowaną kolekcją może się pochwalić. Wypada odnotować, że omawiany katalog gier będzie obejmował Ubisoft+ Classics (na początku znajdzie się tu 27 gier tego producenta/wydawcy).
Gry w abonamencie PlayStation Plus Extra i PlayStation Plus Premium:
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4
PlayStation Plus Premium to jeszcze więcej propozycji
Posiadacze planu Premium będą mieli również okazję do przypomnienia sobie gier sprzed lat z PlayStation i PlayStation Portable, takich jak Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, Tekken 2 czy Worms World Party oraz gier z PlayStation 3 (streaming) i remasterów. Poza tym otrzymają dostęp do wersji demonstracyjnych wybranych tytułów (na 2 godziny rozgrywki).
Dema w PlayStation Plus Premium:
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5
- Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Jakie macie pierwsze wrażenia co do oferty przedstawionej przez Sony?
Źródło: PlayStation
