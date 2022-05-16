Sony odkrywa karty. Jeszcze nie wszystkie, ale o nowym PlayStation Plus wreszcie można powiedzieć coś więcej.

Najwyższa pora na taki obrót spraw, bo PlayStation Plus w nowej odsłonie zadebiutuje już w przyszłym miesiącu. Posiadacze konsol PlayStation mogą spodziewać się kilku wersji abonamentu - Essential, Extra i Premium. O oferowanych w ich ramach bonusach, a także o cenach pisaliśmy już wcześniej.

Warianty Extra i Premium dadzą dostęp do katalogu gier spod skrzydeł PlayStation Studios, ale i zewnętrznych partnerów. To wiedzieliśmy już wcześniej. Dziś zaprezentowano listę prezentującą zestawienie części tytułów, jakich można oczekiwać (ogólnie katalog będzie co jakiś czas zmieniany). W przeciwieństwie do Game Pass tutaj zabraknie dużych gier na premierę, ale całość zdaje się prezentować akceptowalnie. Chociaż sporo będzie zależeć od tego, kto jak rozbudowaną kolekcją może się pochwalić. Wypada odnotować, że omawiany katalog gier będzie obejmował Ubisoft+ Classics (na początku znajdzie się tu 27 gier tego producenta/wydawcy).

Gry w abonamencie PlayStation Plus Extra i PlayStation Plus Premium:

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4

Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium to jeszcze więcej propozycji

Posiadacze planu Premium będą mieli również okazję do przypomnienia sobie gier sprzed lat z PlayStation i PlayStation Portable, takich jak Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, Tekken 2 czy Worms World Party oraz gier z PlayStation 3 (streaming) i remasterów. Poza tym otrzymają dostęp do wersji demonstracyjnych wybranych tytułów (na 2 godziny rozgrywki).

Dema w PlayStation Plus Premium:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5



Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Jakie macie pierwsze wrażenia co do oferty przedstawionej przez Sony?

Źródło: PlayStation