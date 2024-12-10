BAFTA ogłasza nominacje. Najlepsze gry 2024 r. według Brytyjczyków
Brytyjska Akademia Filmowa ogłosiła najlepsze gry 2024 r. Otrzymaliśmy listę nominacji w 17 kategoriach. Sprawdźmy, jakie produkcje wyróżnili Brytyjczycy.
Brytyjska Akademia Filmowa zaprezentowała listę gier, które będą konkurować o nagrody dla najlepszych gier. Do zgarnięcia jest łącznie 17 wyróżnień. Dla wielu najważniejsze będzie rzecz jasna to, która produkcja zyska miano najlepszej gry 2024 r.
Do nagród 2025 BAFTA Games Awards nominowano łącznie 58 produkcji. Plebiscyt organizowany przez BAFTA jest jednym z ważniejszych corocznych wydarzeń, podczas których wybierane są najlepsze gry w wybranych kategoriach. W tym roku najwięcej nominacji, bo osiem, zdobył Astro Bot na PlayStation 5. Poniżej prezentujemy pełną listę nominowanych gier oraz aktorów.
Animacja
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Harold Halibut
- Helldivers 2
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Osiągnięcie artystyczne
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Harold Halibut
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Osiągnięcie audio
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Helldivers 2
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes the Deep
Najlepsza gra
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Brytyjska gra
- Botany Manor
- Crow Country
- EA SPORTS F1 24
- A Highland Song
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Planet Coaster 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Najlepszy debiut
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro
- Botany Manor
- Harold Halibut
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Tiny Glade
Najlepiej rozwijana gra
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Factorio
- FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Minecraft
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- Vampire Survivors
- World of Warcraft
Gra rodzinna
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest III
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Planet Coaster 2
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Gra wykraczająca poza rozrywkę
- Botany Manor
- Frostpunk 2
- INDIKA
- Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
Design
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Pacific Drive
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- UFO 50
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Gra wieloosobowa
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Helldivers 2
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Star Wars: Hunters
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- TEKKEN 8
- UFO 50
- V Rising
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Muzyka
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Helldivers 2
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
Narracja
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Helldivers 2
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Pacific Drive
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
Nowe IP
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- Stellar Blade
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Osiągnięcie techniczne
- Astro Bot
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- SILENT HILL 2
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Najlepsza rola główna
- Roger Craig Smith jako Batman, Bruce Wayne, Matches Malone w Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Alec Newman jako Cameron ‘Caz’ McLeary w Still Wakes the Deep
- Cody Christian jako Cloud Strife w FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Isabella Inchbald jako Indika w INDIKA
- Luke Roberts jako James Sunderland w SILENT HILL 2
- Humberly González jako Kay Vess w Star Wars Outlaws
- Clive Standen jako Lieutenant Demetrian Titus w Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Em Humble jako Marge, Florence, Carrie, Nick, Chimney Sweep Sue, i inni w Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Melina Juergens jako Senua w Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Y’lan Noel jako Troy Marshall w Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Najlepsza rola drugoplanowa
- Aldís Amah Hamilton jako Ástríðr w Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- John Eric Bentley jako Barret Wallace w FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Jon Blyth jako Big Ron w Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Michael Abubakar jako Brodie w Still Wakes the Deep
- Adam McNamara jako Captain Sevastus Acheran w Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Karen Dunbar jako Finlay w Still Wakes the Deep
- Troy Baker jako Harvey Dent, Rat King, Two-Face, Joker w Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Matt Berry jako Herbert the Gardner w Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Craig Lee Thomas jako Super Earth Spokesperson w Helldivers 2
- Abbi Greenland i Helen Goalen jako The Furies w Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Wszystkie wymienione tytuły biorą udział w głosowaniu do następnej rundy. Finalne nominacje gier do nagród BAFTA zostaną ogłoszone 4 marca 2024 r. Ogłoszenie zdobywców nagród w poszczególnych kategoriach będzie miało miejsce 8 kwietnia 2025 r.
Komentarze0
Nie dodano jeszcze komentarzy. Bądź pierwszy!