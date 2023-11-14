Nominacje The Game Awards 2023. Czas wyłonić najlepsze gry
Zbliża się plebiscyt The Game Awards 2023. Rozmaite produkcje powalczą o tytuł najlepszej. Wyróżniono aż 31 kategorii, a bez wątpienia największe emocje wywołuje kategoria GOTY, czyli Game of the Year.
Ależ ten czas leci. Jeszcze przed chwilą ogrywaliśmy Hogwarts Legacy i Dead Space Remake, a tu już zbliżamy się do końca 2023 r. Zbliża się coroczny plebiscyt The Game Awards 2023 i wiemy już, jakie gry powalczą o tytuł najlepszej w danej kategorii. Nie brakuje tu polskich akcentów.
Nominacje The Game Awards 2023: wszystkie kategorie
Gra roku:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepsza reżyseria gry:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepsza narracja:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny:
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepsza muzyka/ścieżka dźwiękowa:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepsze udźwiękowienie gry:
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space Remake
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Najlepszy występ aktora:
- Ben Starr w Final Fantasy 16
- Cameron Monaghan w Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba w Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd w Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon w Baldur's Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal w Marvel's Spider Man 2
Innowacja w zakresie dostępności:
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Najlepsza gra dająca do myślenia:
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Najlepsza gra w ciągłym rozwoju:
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Gra z najlepszym wsparciem społeczności:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- No Man’s Sky
Najlepsza gra niezależna:
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Najlepsza debiutancka gra niezależna:
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Najlepsza gra mobilna:
- Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Najlepsza gra VR/AR:
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Najlepsza gra akcji:
- Armored Core 6
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Najlepsza przygodowa gra akcji:
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepsza gra RPG:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Najlepsza gra-bijatyka:
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Najlepsza gra rodzinna:
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Najlepsza gra symulacyjna/strategiczna:
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Najlepsza gra sportowa/wyścigowa:
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Najlepszy multiplayer:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo 4
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Najlepsza adaptacja gry:
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Najbardziej oczekiwana gra:
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hades 2
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Najlepszy twórca treści:
- ironmouse
- chrisbratt / People Make Games
- quakity
- spreenDMC
- sypherpk
Najlepsza gra esportowa:
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Najlepszy zawodnik esportowy:
- Faker (League of Legends)
- Zywoo (CS:GO)
- Demon1 (Valorant)
- Hydra (Call of Duty)
- Ruler (League of Legends)
- Imperialhal (Apex Legends)
Najlepsza drużyna esportowa:
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (League of Legends)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Najlepszy trener esportowy:
- Potter - Evil Geniuses, Valorant
- Zonic - Team Falcons, Counter-Strike
- Gunba - Florida Mayhem, Overwatch
- XTQZZZ - Team Vitality, Counter-Strike
- Homme - JD Gaming, League of Legends
Najlepsze wydarzenie esportowe:
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International 2023
- Valorant Championships 2023
Jak oddać głos w The Game Awards 2023?
Głosować możemy do 7 grudnia 2023 r. za pośrednictwem oficjalnej strony wydarzenia, którą znajdziecie w załączonym poniżej komunikacie.
Źródło: The Game Awards
