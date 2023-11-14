Gry

Nominacje The Game Awards 2023. Czas wyłonić najlepsze gry

przeczytasz w 3 min.
Sebastian Barysz | Redaktor serwisu benchmark.pl
Zbliża się plebiscyt The Game Awards 2023. Rozmaite produkcje powalczą o tytuł najlepszej. Wyróżniono aż 31 kategorii, a bez wątpienia największe emocje wywołuje kategoria GOTY, czyli Game of the Year.

Ależ ten czas leci. Jeszcze przed chwilą ogrywaliśmy Hogwarts Legacy i Dead Space Remake, a tu już zbliżamy się do końca 2023 r. Zbliża się coroczny plebiscyt The Game Awards 2023 i wiemy już, jakie gry powalczą o tytuł najlepszej w danej kategorii. Nie brakuje tu polskich akcentów.

My również mamy własny plebiscyt, czyli Produkt Roku. W nadchodzącej edycji nie zabraknie kategorii związanych z wirtualną rozrywką i tym samym wytypujecie grę roku, najlepsze akcesoria do gier i wiele, wiele więcej. Szczegóły już wkrótce!

Nominacje The Game Awards 2023: wszystkie kategorie

Gra roku:

Najlepsza reżyseria gry:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Najlepsza narracja: 

Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

 Najlepsza muzyka/ścieżka dźwiękowa:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

 Najlepsze udźwiękowienie gry:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space Remake
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

 Najlepszy występ aktora:

  • Ben Starr w Final Fantasy 16
  • Cameron Monaghan w Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba w Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd w Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon w Baldur's Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal w Marvel's Spider Man 2

 Innowacja w zakresie dostępności:

  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

 Najlepsza gra dająca do myślenia:

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

 Najlepsza gra w ciągłym rozwoju:

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

 Gra z najlepszym wsparciem społeczności:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • No Man’s Sky

 Najlepsza gra niezależna:

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

 Najlepsza debiutancka gra niezależna:

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

 Najlepsza gra mobilna:

  • Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

 Najlepsza gra VR/AR:

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

 Najlepsza gra akcji:

  • Armored Core 6
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Najlepsza przygodowa gra akcji:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

 Najlepsza gra RPG:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Najlepsza gra-bijatyka:

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

 Najlepsza gra rodzinna:

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

 Najlepsza gra symulacyjna/strategiczna:

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

 Najlepsza gra sportowa/wyścigowa:

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

 Najlepszy multiplayer:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Najlepsza adaptacja gry:

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

 Najbardziej oczekiwana gra:

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Hades 2
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

 Najlepszy twórca treści:

  • ironmouse
  • chrisbratt / People Make Games
  • quakity
  • spreenDMC
  • sypherpk

 Najlepsza gra esportowa:

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant

 Najlepszy zawodnik esportowy:

  • Faker (League of Legends)
  • Zywoo (CS:GO)
  • Demon1 (Valorant)
  • Hydra (Call of Duty)
  • Ruler (League of Legends)
  • Imperialhal (Apex Legends)

 Najlepsza drużyna esportowa:

  • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
  • Fnatic (League of Legends)
  • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
  • JD Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

 Najlepszy trener esportowy:

  • Potter - Evil Geniuses, Valorant
  • Zonic - Team Falcons, Counter-Strike
  • Gunba - Florida Mayhem, Overwatch
  • XTQZZZ - Team Vitality, Counter-Strike
  • Homme - JD Gaming, League of Legends

 Najlepsze wydarzenie esportowe:

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International 2023
  • Valorant Championships 2023

Jak oddać głos w The Game Awards 2023?

Głosować możemy do 7 grudnia 2023 r. za pośrednictwem oficjalnej strony wydarzenia, którą znajdziecie w załączonym poniżej komunikacie.

Źródło: The Game Awards

