Startuje PlayStation Black Friday 2021, a my poznaliśmy tytuły, które będą objęte promocją
Już od dawna wiadomo, że gry na konsole Sony warte są niezłą sumkę, przez co nie każdy może sobie na nie pozwolić. Na szczęście, już jutro startuje wydarzenie PlayStation Black Friday 2021, dzięki któremu zaoszczędzimy parę groszy.
Nie ma co się oszukiwać – gry na konsole Sony (a zwłaszcza na PlayStation 5) tanie nie są, a myślę, że nie jeden z Was chciałby wypróbować, jak prezentuje się w akcji DEATHLOOP, Back 4 Blood czy Returnal na nowej „plejce". Czekamy więc zatem, aż nadarzy się jakaś okazja, aby zaoszczędzić, chociaż te kilka „dyszek". Na szczęście owa okazja właśnie się nadarzyła i choć Black Friday 2021 oficjalnie wypada na 26 listopada 2021, to w sklepie PlayStation rozpocznie się on już jutro tj. 19 listopada 2021. Oprócz tego, że przecenionych zostanie sporo gier, to na dodatek wydarzenie wcale szybko się nie skończy, bowiem potrwa do 29 listopada 2021 roku. Na ten moment jedyny minus jest taki, że oficjalne ceny zostaną ujawnione w piątek.
Oto pełna lista tytułów, które zostaną objęte promocją:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition
- Aeon Must Die!
- AFL Evolution 2
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Apex Legends™ – Bloodhound Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Gibraltar Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apex Legends™ – Lifeline Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Octane Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
- Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Ryza Season Pass ‘Kurken Island Jam-packed Pass’
- Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Back 4 Blood Annual Pass
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Black Desert – 11,500 Pearls
- Black Desert – 2,040 Pearls
- Black Desert – 3,200 Pearls
- Black Desert – 4,360 Pearls
- Black Desert – 6,600 Pearls
- Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack
- Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack
- Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition
- Collector’s Pack
- Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021
- Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS™ III
- DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS™ III – Season Pass
- DARK SOULS™ III : The Ringed City™
- DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED
- Deal of the Day Unlock
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT Digital Deluxe Edition
- DEATHLOOP
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5…
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 & PS5
- Demon’s Souls
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
- Desperados III – Digital Deluxe
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Companion: Sir Lora the Squirrel
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- DOOM Eternal – Year One Pass
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Hugger Costume Pack
- Dungeons 2
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Embr
- F1® 2021: Braking Point Content Pack
- F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- F1® 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Farming Simulator 19
- Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS DOMINATOR 108 SL MAXI DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS TORION 1914 Dev Mule DLCFarming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Mahindra Retriever DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
- Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
- Fast Food Costume Pack
- FIFA 22 PS4™
- FIFA 22 PS5™
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fortnite – Magma Masters Pack
- Fortnite – The Lars Pack
- Fruit Pirate Costume Pack
- Future Fashion Pack
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Hades
- Hell Let Loose
- Hell’s Rangers Content Pack
- HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
- Icy Adventure Costume Pack
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – Digital Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
- Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- JETT: The Far Shore
- JUMP FORCE
- JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass
- JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass 2
- JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance® 2022
- KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition
- Knockout City™ Deluxe Upgrade
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Lost Judgment PS4 & PS5
- LUMINES REMASTERED
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Madden NFL 22 PS4™
- Madden NFL 22 PS5™
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
- Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
- Marvel’s Avengers Heroic Starter Pack
- Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
- Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
- Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
- Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
- Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
- Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner Sphere
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 21 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 21 Jackie Robinson Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 21 PS4
- MLB® The Show™ 21 PS5
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- MotoGP™19
- NBA 2K22 for PS4™
- NBA 2K22 for PS5™
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PS5™
- Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
- NHL® 22 PS4™
- NHL® 22 PS5™
- Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition
- Nightmare Pack
- Nioh
- Nioh – Complete Edition
- Nioh 2
- Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
- Paladins Deluxe Edition
- Paladins Gold Edition
- Paladins Season Pass 2021
- Paladins Sky Whale Pack
- Paladins Starter Edition
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition
- Persona®5 Strikers
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
- Popstar Pack
- Port Royale 4
- Praetorians – HD Remaster
- Project CARS 3
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
- Psychonauts 2
- Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 3
- Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Returnal
- Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 3
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
- Riders Republic Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Riders Republic PS4 & PS5
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Rocket League® – Red Hot Bundle
- Rogue Company: Rogue Edition
- Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition
- Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
- SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021
- SMITE Season Pass 2021
- SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle
- Sniper Elite VR
- SnowRunner
- SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover
- SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand
- SnowRunner – Season 4: New Frontiers
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Upgrade
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
- Street Fighter V
- Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
- Street Fighter V – Season 5 Character Pass
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Street Power Football
- Stubs™ (1,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
- Stubs™ (11,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
- Stubs™ (150,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
- Stubs™ (24,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
- Stubs™ (5,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
- Stubs™ (67,500) for MLB® The Show™ 21
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5
- Sugar Plum Pack
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PS4 & PS5
- Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
- Tetris® Effect: Connected
- The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack PS4 & PS5
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood CE Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
- The Sims™ 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 City Living
- The Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims™ 4 Discover University
- The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle
- The Sims™ 4 Get Famous
- The Sims™ 4 Get to Work
- The Sims™ 4 Get Together
- The Sims™ 4 Island Living
- The Sims™ 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 Seasons
- The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
- The Surge 2
- The Surge 2 – Season Pass
- The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild™ – 2022 Edition
- Train Sim World® 2
- Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Boston Sprinter
- Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – London Commuter
- Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Nahverkehr Dresden
- Tron Costume Pack
- Tropico 6 – El Prez Edition
- Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
- Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
- Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
- Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
- UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition
- Warframe®: Initiate Pack
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs®: Legion – Season Pass
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07377)
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07378)
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07379)
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- World War Z: Aftermath
- WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS4 & PS5
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
- WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath
- WWZ: Aftermath – Explorer Weapons Pack
- WWZ: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons Pack
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
I jak Wam się podobają tytuły, które będą przecenione w PS Store? Koniecznie dajcie znać w komentrzach, czy na liście znalazł się tytuł, który macie ochotę kupić.
Źródło: PlayStation Blog
