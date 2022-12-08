Które gry wydane na PlayStation zasłużyły na miano najlepszych produkcji 2022 roku? Na oficjalnym blogu japońskiej korporacji rozpoczęło się głosowanie w kolejnej edycji PS Blog Game of the Year Awards.

PS Blog Game of the Year Awards 2022

Już dzisiaj w nocy odbędzie się gala The Game Awards 2022, podczas której poznamy najlepsze gry tego roku, a także będziemy mieć szansę dowiedzieć się czegoś więcej na temat oczekiwanych gier. Koniec roku to czas wielkich podsumowań także dla Sony.

Na oficjalnym blogu PlayStation wystartowało wydarzenie PS Blog Game of the Year Awards 2022. Nagrody będą przyznawane w 16 kategoriach, wyłącznie na podstawie głosowania graczy. W najważniejszych z nich - najlepsza gra roku PS4 oraz najlepsza gra roku PS5, nie brakuje znanych hitów Sony, takich jak God of War Ragnarok czy Horizon Forbidden West. O nagrody powalczą także inne tytuły, w tym Elden Ring oraz Dying Light.

PS Blog Game of the Year Awards 2022 - nominowani

Najlepsza nowa postać:

Kot | Stray,

Kiriko | Overwatch 2,

Kotallo | Horizon Forbidden West,

Lamb | Cult of the Lamb,

Malenia | Elden Ring,

Odin | God of War Ragnarok,

Ranni | Elden Ring,

Rose Winters | Resident Evil Village Winters' Expansion,

Stoat | Inscryption,

Thor | God of War Ragnarok.

Najlepsza historia:

A Plague Tale: Requiem,

Elden Ring,

God of War Ragnarok,

Gotham Knights,

Horizon Forbidden West,

Inscryption,

Return to Monkey Island,

Stray,

The Last of Us Part I,

The Quarry,

Unpacking.

Najlepsza oprawa graficzna:

A Plague Tale: Requiem,

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II,

Elden Ring,

F1 22,

God of War Ragnarok,

Gran Turismo 7,

Horizon Forbidden West,

NBA 2K23,

The Callisto Protocol,

The Last of Us Part I,

The Quarry.

Najlepsza reżyseria artystyczna:

Cult of the Lamb,

Elden Ring,

God of War Ragnarok,

Horizon Forbidden West,

Inscryption,

OlliOlli World,

Return to Monkey Island,

Rollerdrome,

Sifu,

Stray,

Tunic.

Najlepszy projekt audio:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,

Elden Ring,

God of War Ragnarok,

Gran Turismo 7,

Horizon Forbidden West,

Inscryption,

Metal Hellsinger,

Stray,

The Callisto Protocol,

The Last of Us Part I,

Unpacking.

Najlepszy soundtrack:

A Plague Tale: Requiem,

Elden Ring,

God of War Ragnarok,

Gran Turismo 7,

Horizon Forbidden West,

Metal Hellsinger,

Paradise Killer,

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge,

The Last of Us Part I,

Tunic,

We are OFK.

Najlepsze funkcje dostępności:

A Plague Tale: Requiem,

FIFA 23,

God of War Ragnarok,

Horizon Forbidden West,

New Tales from the Borderlands,

Return to Monkey Island,

Sniper Ellite 5,

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge,

The Last of Us Part I,

The Quarry,

Tunic.

Najlepsze wykorzystanie DualSense:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,

God of War Ragnarok,

Gran Turismo 7,

Horizon Forbidden West,

Rollerdrome,

Stray,

The Callisto Protocol,

The Last of Us Part I.

Najlepsze doświadczenie multiplayer:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,

Deep Rock Galactic,

Dying Light 2 Stay Human,

FIFA 23,

Gotham Knights,

Gran Turismo 7,

King of Fighters XV,

Overwatch 2,

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge,

The Quarry,

Windjammers 2.

Najlepsza gra wciąż rozwijana:

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0,

Destiny 2,

Fall Guys,

Final Fantasy XIV,

Fortnite,

Genshin Impact,

No Man’s Sky.

Najlepsza gra sportowa:

F1 22,

F1 Manager 2022,

FIFA 23,

Gran Turismo 7,

Madden NFL 23,

MLB The Show 22,

NBA 2K23,

NHL 23,

PGA Tour 2K23,

Tour de France 2022.

Najlepsza niezależna gra roku:

Cult of the Lamb,

Inscryption,

OlliOlli World,

Rollerdrome,

Sifu,

Stray,

Tunic,

Unpacking.

Najlepsza reedycja:

Capcom Fighting Collection,

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition,

Life is Strange Remastered Collection,

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax,

Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe,

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection,

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Gra roku PS4:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,

Cult of the Lamb,

Dying Light 2 Stay Human,

Elden Ring,

God of War Ragnarok,

Gran Turismo 7,

Horizon Forbidden West,

Inscryption,

Stray,

The Callisto Protocol,

Unpacking.

Gra roku PS5:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,

Cult of the Lamb,

Elden Ring,

Ghostwire: Tokyo,

God of War Ragnarok,

Gran Turismo 7,

Horizon Forbidden West,

Inscryption,

Stray,

The Callisto Protocol,

The Last of Us Part I.

Najbardziej oczekiwana gra na PlayStation w 2023 roku i później:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Dead Space

Final Fantasy XVI

Forspoken

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stellar Blade

Street Fighter 6

Jeśli chcecie oddać głosy na swoich faworytów, macie czas do 14 grudnia 2022 roku. Głosowanie odbywa się na oficjalnym blogu PlayStation. Ogłoszenie zwycięzców poszczególnych kategorii ma odbyć się jeszcze w tym miesiącu.

Źródło: blog.playstation.com