Świąteczna wyprzedaż rozpoczęła się dzisiaj w PlayStation Store. Przez prawie miesiąc gracze będą mogli kupić gry i dodatki w promocyjnych cenach.

Kilkaset przecenionych produkcji pojawiło się w ofercie PlayStation Store, a wśród nich znaleźć można tytuły od największych wydawców, takie jak Assassin's Creed Valhalla, GTA V: Edycja Premium, a także gry z serii Call of Duty.

Pełną ofertę możecie znaleźć na stronie PlayStation Store, a poniżej prezentujemy najpopularniejsze tytuły objęte promocją:

• Alan Wake Remastered

• Aliens: Fireteam Elite

• Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition

• ARK: Genesis Season Pass

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5

• Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

• Battlefield 2042

• Biomutant

• Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™

• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

• Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition

• Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

• Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5

• Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

• Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

• Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

• Cuphead

• Cyberpunk 2077

• Dark Souls: Remastered

• DayZ

• DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition

• DEATHLOOP

• DEMON SLAYER : KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES

• Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition

• Destiny 2: Legendary Edition

• Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard

• Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

• Dying Light – Platinium Edition

• F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5

• FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition

• FIFA 22 (PS4)

• FIFA 22 (PS5)

• FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

• Fortnite – Dark Reflections Pack

• Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5

• Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4

• God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition

• Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

• GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle

• Hades

• Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

• HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™

• Insurgency: Sandstorm

• It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™

• Jump Force

• Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition

• Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

• Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5

• Madden NFL 22 (PS4)

• Madden NFL 22 (PS5)

• Mafia: Definitive Edition

• Mafia: Trilogy

• Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

• Marvel’s Avengers

• Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5

• Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

• Metro Exodus

• MLB® The Show™ 21 PS4

• MLB® The Show™ 21 PS5Ponad 800

• Monster Hunter: World

• Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

• NBA 2K22

• Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

• Need for Speed PaybackPonad 800

• Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

• NHL 22

• NHL 22 (PS5)

• NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

• No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

• OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5

• Overwatch: Legendary Edition

• PGA TOUR 2K21

• Psychonauts 2

• Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

• Red Dead Redemption 2

• Resident Evil 3

• Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

• Riders Republic – Standard Edition

• Rust Console Edition

• SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5

• Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

• Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

• Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

• SnowRunner – Premium Edition

• Spyro Reignited Trilogy

• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

• Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5

• Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5

• The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

• The Last of Us: Remastered

• The Outer Worlds

• The Sims 4

• The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

• Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

• Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

• UFC® 4

• Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Przegląd gier dostępnych w promocji można obejrzeć w serwisie youtube:

Promocja trwa od 22 grudnia do 19 stycznia włącznie. Niektóre z tytułów jednak opuszczą promocję nieco wcześniej, bo 4 stycznia, dlatego warto się pospieszyć.

Jesteście zainteresowani świąteczną promocją w PlayStation Store?

Źródło: blog.playstation.com