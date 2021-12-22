Do PlayStation Store zawitała świąteczna promocja – Far Cry 6, FIFA 22 i wiele innych gier w niższych cenach
Świąteczna wyprzedaż rozpoczęła się dzisiaj w PlayStation Store. Przez prawie miesiąc gracze będą mogli kupić gry i dodatki w promocyjnych cenach.
Kilkaset przecenionych produkcji pojawiło się w ofercie PlayStation Store, a wśród nich znaleźć można tytuły od największych wydawców, takie jak Assassin's Creed Valhalla, GTA V: Edycja Premium, a także gry z serii Call of Duty.
Pełną ofertę możecie znaleźć na stronie PlayStation Store, a poniżej prezentujemy najpopularniejsze tytuły objęte promocją:
• Alan Wake Remastered
• Aliens: Fireteam Elite
• Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition
• ARK: Genesis Season Pass
• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
• Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
• Battlefield 2042
• Biomutant
• Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
• Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
• Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
• Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5
• Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
• Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
• Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
• Cuphead
• Cyberpunk 2077
• Dark Souls: Remastered
• DayZ
• DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
• DEATHLOOP
• DEMON SLAYER : KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES
• Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition
• Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
• Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard
• Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
• Dying Light – Platinium Edition
• F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5
• FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition
• FIFA 22 (PS4)
• FIFA 22 (PS5)
• FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
• Fortnite – Dark Reflections Pack
• Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5
• Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4
• God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition
• Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
• GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
• Hades
• Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
• HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
• Insurgency: Sandstorm
• It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
• Jump Force
• Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
• Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
• Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
• Madden NFL 22 (PS4)
• Madden NFL 22 (PS5)
• Mafia: Definitive Edition
• Mafia: Trilogy
• Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
• Marvel’s Avengers
• Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
• Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
• Metro Exodus
• MLB® The Show™ 21 PS4
• MLB® The Show™ 21 PS5Ponad 800
• Monster Hunter: World
• Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
• NBA 2K22
• Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
• Need for Speed PaybackPonad 800
• Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
• NHL 22
• NHL 22 (PS5)
• NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
• No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
• OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
• Overwatch: Legendary Edition
• PGA TOUR 2K21
• Psychonauts 2
• Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
• Red Dead Redemption 2
• Resident Evil 3
• Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
• Riders Republic – Standard Edition
• Rust Console Edition
• SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5
• Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
• Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
• Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
• SnowRunner – Premium Edition
• Spyro Reignited Trilogy
• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
• Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5
• Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5
• The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
• The Last of Us: Remastered
• The Outer Worlds
• The Sims 4
• The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
• Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
• Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
• UFC® 4
• Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
Przegląd gier dostępnych w promocji można obejrzeć w serwisie youtube:
Promocja trwa od 22 grudnia do 19 stycznia włącznie. Niektóre z tytułów jednak opuszczą promocję nieco wcześniej, bo 4 stycznia, dlatego warto się pospieszyć.
Jesteście zainteresowani świąteczną promocją w PlayStation Store?
Źródło: blog.playstation.com
